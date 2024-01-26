Top track

Scope

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WifiGawd

Comet Ping Pong
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Scope
Got a code?

About

Friday, January 26th 2024
WiFiGawd + TBA
10pm - $15 ADV / $20 DOS - All Ages

WIFIGAWD
Washington, DC
https://7wifigawd7.bandcamp.com/

If anything, WIFIGAWD is prolific. From his recent output with New York’s Tony Seltzer to his early work on Soun...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

WifiGawd

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.