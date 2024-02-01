DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pain Of Truth

New Cross Inn
Thu, 1 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Real Life Presents

Pain Of Truth

Long Island Hardcore, killing it worldwide. One-off headline show before they tour with Malevolence.

https://www.instagram.com/painoftruthnortheasthardcore/

Last Wishes

https://www.instagram.com/lastwisheshardcore/

Ir...

14+ (under 16s to be accomapnied)
Real Life Presents
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Pain of Truth, Last Wishes, Ironed Out and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.