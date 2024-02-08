DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Beder presents an incredible line-up including Zak Abel, Billy Lockett, Sonny Tennet and Ethan Hodges coming together for a special one-night charity concert at Union Chapel.
Concert for Mental Health - in support of Beder which is a mental health and sui...
