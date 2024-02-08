Top track

Concert for Mental Health

Union Chapel
Thu, 8 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Beder presents an incredible line-up including Zak Abel, Billy Lockett, Sonny Tennet and Ethan Hodges coming together for a special one-night charity concert at Union Chapel.

Concert for Mental Health - in support of Beder which is a mental health and sui...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Beder.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Billy Lockett, Sonny Tennet, Zak Abel

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

