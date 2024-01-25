DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pastel Hell is an experimental pop band led by songwriter Alex Fox Tschan. Their sound may conjure images of Robert Smith in a bucket hat, or David Bowie in wide-leg Dickies. Joined by locals Extreme Sports and Weird Magazines.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.