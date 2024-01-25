Top track

Pastel Hell - Blood in My Body

Pastel Hell, Weird Magazines, Extreme Sports

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 25 Jan, 6:30 pm
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Pastel Hell - Blood in My Body
About

Pastel Hell is an experimental pop band led by songwriter Alex Fox Tschan. Their sound may conjure images of Robert Smith in a bucket hat, or David Bowie in wide-leg Dickies. Joined by locals Extreme Sports and Weird Magazines.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
Lineup

Pastel Hell

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

