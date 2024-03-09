DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SAVAK, Cryptid Summer, Diamine

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 9 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Saturday, March 9th 2024
SAVAK + Cryptid Summer + Diamine
9:30pm - $15 - All Ages

SAVAK
Brooklyn, NY
https://savak.bandcamp.com/

SAVAK was formed in 2015 by Sohrab Habibion (Obits, Edsel) and Michael Jaworski (The Cops, Virgin Islands), who play...

All Ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SAVAK

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.