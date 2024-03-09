DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, March 9th 2024
SAVAK + Cryptid Summer + Diamine
9:30pm - $15 - All Ages
SAVAK
Brooklyn, NY
https://savak.bandcamp.com/
SAVAK was formed in 2015 by Sohrab Habibion (Obits, Edsel) and Michael Jaworski (The Cops, Virgin Islands), who play...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.