Top track

The Trip

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Still Corners

Islington Assembly Hall
Wed, 8 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £21.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Trip
Got a code?

About

Still Corners is the musical project of Tessa Murray and Greg Hughes. The group formed shortly after Murray met Hughes by chance at a London train stop in 2009. Over the past decade, the band has delivered a steady stream of music that is once reflective,...

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Still Corners

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs