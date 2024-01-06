DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($20-$40 tickets | 5pm Presentation / 7pm & 9pm Shows) Welcome Ashley Kahn back to the Century Room all the way from NYC joined by a live band! Ashley's multimedia presentation begins at 5pm, followed by two sets of music by the Century Room Jazz Orchestra...
