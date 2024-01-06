Top track

Duke Ellington - It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

Ashley Kahn & The CRJO | They Called him Duke: The Struggles and Triumph of African-American Pioneer Duke Ellington

The Century Room
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

($20-$40 tickets | 5pm Presentation / 7pm & 9pm Shows) Welcome Ashley Kahn back to the Century Room all the way from NYC joined by a live band! Ashley's multimedia presentation begins at 5pm, followed by two sets of music by the Century Room Jazz Orchestra...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

