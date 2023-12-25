DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NATALE ANNI 90

Bronson
Mon, 25 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyRavenna
€15.68
About

Finalmente torna il NATALE ANNI 90 made in Bronson!

Natale con i tuoi...e come ogni anno noi vi teniamo compagnia dopo i pranzi e i cenoni.

La tradizione che non può mancare!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

