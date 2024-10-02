DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Combining her sultry voice and electric guitar to create rock songs infused with
blues and soul, Mary Spender’s songwriting showcases her virtuosic style of guitar
playing as well as her wide vocal range.
Mary has amassed over 79 million views on her Yo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.