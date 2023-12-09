DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VV présente [S/O] w/ Coyote Club

Voûte Virgo
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyMarseille
[S/O - Shot/Out] w/ Coyote Club

Pour cette première édition de la S/O - Shot/Out, on reçoit le COYOTE CLUB avec Kitsuné Kendra et Sun Afrika !

[S/O - Shot/Out] c'est notre façon à nous de mettre en avant les collectifs, labels, orga avec qui on aim...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par VV & Coyote Club.
Voûte Virgo

44 Bd Jacques Saade, 13002 Marseille
Doors open10:30 pm

