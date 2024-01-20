DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

{RENAIDDANCE} : Beyoncé Celebration

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Release the stress! 👏

❄️ Saturday, January 20

⏰ 9:30PM

👽 21+

RENAIDDANCE is a celebration of Queen B's latest masterpiece 🪩 and the ballroom, disco + techno scenes that inspired it. Expect to hear every song on t...

21+
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

