VaporRAVE

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dream Plaza Presents

🌴VaporRAVE: Baltimore🌴

A Celebration of Vaporwave, Synthwave, Future Funk and Outrun

music, design & a e s t h e t i c

Starring:

TIARA Tastemaker & His Precious Gemstones (Future Funk Idol Group)

"The Future of Future Funk"...

21 +
DREAM PLAZA PRESENTS
Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

