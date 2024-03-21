Top track

Skate or Die

Teenage Bottlerocket, Authority Zero, Mercy Music, Poli Van Dam

The Paramount
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Teenage Bottlerocket with Authority Zero

special guests - Mercy Music & Poli Van Dam.

all ages | 8pm

Teenage Bottlerocket have been making skatepark pop punk since the turn of the millennium. Formed in Wyoming by twin brothers Ray and Brandon Carlisle,...

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Teenage Bottlerocket, Authority Zero, Mercy Music and 1 more

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

