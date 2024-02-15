DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mirkoeilcane

Alcazar Live
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mirko Mancini, in arte Mirkoeilcane, nasce il 6 maggio 1986 ed è un cantautore romano.

Negli anni lavora come chitarrista sia in studio che dal vivo con diversi artisti. Impegnato nella scrittura di testi e musica per altri artisti, nel 2016 decide di avv...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Mirkoeilcane

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

