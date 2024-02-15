DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mirko Mancini, in arte Mirkoeilcane, nasce il 6 maggio 1986 ed è un cantautore romano.
Negli anni lavora come chitarrista sia in studio che dal vivo con diversi artisti. Impegnato nella scrittura di testi e musica per altri artisti, nel 2016 decide di avv...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.