Capstan at The Handlebar

The Handlebar
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$19.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fearless Records band CAPSTAN from Gainseville, FL bring their high energy mix of post hardcore, prog rock, and metalcore to The Handlebar on January 9th. Tickets on sale now.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Reaction Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brave New World, Capstan

Venue

The Handlebar

319 North Tarragona Street, Pensacola, Florida 32501, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

