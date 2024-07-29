DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Polifonic Festival Puglia 2024

Masseria Capece
25 Jul - 29 Jul 2024
GigsBari
From €75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

POLIFONIC FESTIVAL PUGLIA

25 - 26 - 27 - 28 July 2024

Valle d'Itria, Italy

Full line-up and venues will be announced soon.

#AnteFuture

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da POLIFONIC SRL.

Venue

Masseria Capece

72014 Cisternino BR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.