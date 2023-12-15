DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vinyl & Vino: Listening to Channel Orange

SEVEN:45
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:45 pm
PlaybackLas Vegas
$17
About

Our world famous Vinyl & Vino listening sessions are headed to Las Vegas at SEVEN:45, a one-of-a-kind R&B speakeasy, where we dissect our favorite albums on a world-class sound system -- hosted by Elwood Espiritu & Niko Oroc.

We will be listening to Frank...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Slow Jamz & SEVEN:45
$
Lineup

Venue

SEVEN:45

1531 South Commerce Street #130, Las Vegas, Nevada 89102, United States

Doors open7:45 pm
45 capacity

