BRUNCH · Olivier Defays & Philippe Dervieux

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
12h – Entrée libre, réservation conseillée

Philippe Dervieux et Olivier Defays jouent régulièrement en duo dans un fameux bar américain du quartier de l’Opéra. Au fil de ces prestations ils ont monté un répertoire très varié mettant à profit le large spec...

All ages
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Olivier Defays, Philippe Dervieux

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open12:00 pm

