All I Want For Christmas Is MEDUZA

La Java
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Quoi de mieux qu’une soirée Më.du.zã avant de célébrer le week-end de Noël en famille ? Comme toujours, nous avons le plaisir de vous concocter une soirée inoubliable. Mais cette fois-ci, nous avons mis les petits plats dans les grands en invitant une figu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deborah Aime La Bagarre

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

