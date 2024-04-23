Top track

How Deep is Your Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Bros. Landreth: Let It Lie 10th Anniversary Tour

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 23 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

How Deep is Your Love
Got a code?

About

The Bros. Landreth: Let It Lie 10th Anniversary Tour live at Eddie's Attic!

A note from the band:

Funny thing about time; it’s brazenly and frustratingly irreverent to our attempts at contextualizing it. In terms of our human experiences, no matter what...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Bros. Landreth

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.