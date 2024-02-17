Top track

Clément Matrat

La Boule Noire
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ofelia LIVE : À travers ce live, souhaite emprunter une direction artistique similaire à celle utilisée pour la création de l'album, c'est-à-dire alterner entre des ambiances cinématographiques, visuels et des instants plus rythmique et plus sombres agréme...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par APT MUSIQUE & DEVELOPPEMENT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clément Matrat

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

