Old Timey and Beyond: Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman

The Local
Sat, 20 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A new series with Barbès Brooklyn and The Local!

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman share a rich musical partnership based on their love for old-time music, that belies their 20 year age difference. Nora is an 18 year old banjo player, and has released 4 al...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

