DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lana del Rave | Milano

BASE Milano
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PENSAVO FOSSE LANA INVECE ERA UN RAVE

La prima festa a tema Lana Del Rey arriva a BASE Milano. 

Did you know there’s a Lana Del Rave party?

• Dj-set ispirato alla musica di Lana Del Rey & more

• Live music cover

• Angolo Polaroid per portarvi a casa u...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Offbeat SRLS.

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.