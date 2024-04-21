Top track

BODEGA - How Did This Happen?!

BODEGA

The Garrison
Sun, 21 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$25.03

BODEGA - How Did This Happen?!
About

Sometimes you have to move backwards to move forwards. Just ask punk cultural commentators BODEGA, whose new album sees them carve a new future from fuzz-soaked, consumerism-skewering shards of their past. “It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for years...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BODEGA

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

