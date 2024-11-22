Top track

Trentemøller - Always Something Better

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trentemøller

EartH
Fri, 22 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Trentemøller - Always Something Better
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Copenhagen-based Trentemøller has, over the last 25 years, achieved critical acclaim for his unique soundscapes and memorable melodies. Trentemøller's music represents a constantly evolving series of themes and...

Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Trentemøller

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.