Vibenus - Rocks, Dario Zagarella & CarloAlberto

Tunnel Club
Fri, 19 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
Vibenus takes off again under the station at one of the most historic clubs of Milan at Tunnel Club. 6 hour of electrifying event with our elettronic//techno lineup:

R.ocks_

Questo è un evento 18+
Dario Zagarella, CarloAlberto

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

