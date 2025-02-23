DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FULL PASS . BEW WINTER 24

Multi-lieux: Bordeaux
23 Feb - 25 Feb
GigsBordeaux
€32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BEW WINTER 24 - MARATHON TECHNO

Les 23 et 24 février prochain, le festival Bordeaux Electronic Week-end investit différents lieux de la ville à travers une édition sous le signe de la techno. La scène culturelle bordelaise qui vit depuis quelques années a...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Bordeaux Electronic Week.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Multi-lieux: Bordeaux

Bordeaux, Bordeaux, Gironde 33800, France
Doors open11:45 pm

