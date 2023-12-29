DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brad Goldman

PLATFORM
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJDes Moines
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The co-founder steps into the PLATFORM DJ booth to create another epic musical journey for your Friday night. Feel the Funktion One Sound System energize the dance floor with Brad Goldman's selections on the best electronic dance music from around the glob...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PLATFORM
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

