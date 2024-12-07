Top track

Christian Löffler - Haul (feat. Mohna)

ELLENIC 2024 | 12-07 | Single day Ticket

Teatro Panoramica Templi
Fri, 12 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsAgrigento
€44

About

° 𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗖 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 °

SINGLE DAY TICKET

Valido per l'accesso alla prima giornata del festival.

Teatro Panoramica
Parco Archeologico Valle dei Templi
Agrigento · Sicily

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Davidad srl.
Lineup

Crying Day Care Choir, Christian Löffler, I Hate My Village

Venue

Teatro Panoramica Templi

Via Panoramica Dei Templi, 92100 Agrigento Agrigento, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

