DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Extra = evento special per una serata di musica no stop dalle sonorità per tutti i gusti! MusicaLucis Extra dà spazio ai talenti pugliesi, il 29 dicembre a Fasano!
Realizzato in colliborazione con Antonio Conte e Dischi Uappissimi e il patrocinio del comu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.