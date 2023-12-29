DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MusicaLucis Festival 2023 - EXTRA

Via Forcella - Fasano
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
Extra = evento special per una serata di musica no stop dalle sonorità per tutti i gusti! MusicaLucis Extra dà spazio ai talenti pugliesi, il 29 dicembre a Fasano!

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
Lineup

Marea

Venue

Via Forcella - Fasano

Via Forcella, 72015 Fasano Brindisi, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

