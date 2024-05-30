Top track

Fievel Is Glauque - Decoy

Limited 4-day pass: Dig That Treasure! Festival

Various Venues, London
30 May - 2 Jun
GigsLondon
From £36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dig That Treasure! Festival returns to venues across London following a triumphant sell-out debut edition in 2023. Dig That Treasure! is proud to present an international line-up of boundary-pushing artists. The festival welcomes three debut London perform...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dig That Treasure.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Fievel is Glauque, Wild Classical Music Ensemble, Grupo Pilon and 4 more

Venue

Various Venues, London

London, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

