Guacamayo Tropical presenta: Sol Got Soul Vol 2

El Sol
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Guacamayo presenta: Sol got Soul Vol 2

Selectores, djs, y coleccionistas de vinilos reunidos para celebrar la alegría del baile

Una noche cargada de Grooves contagiosos y color para alegrar el dance floor. Desde Jazz hasta house, percusiones, beats y bre...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol.
El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

