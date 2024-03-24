DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sporkful Live: Anything's Pastable w. Dan Pashman, Chef Ann Kim

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sun, 24 Mar, 6:30 pm
PodcastMinneapolis
From $31.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

America's top food podcast returns to the Twin Cities! Join James Beard Award winning host Dan Pashman, who will be in conversation with chef and Netflix star Ann Kim, for this live taping of The Sporkful podcast in celebration of Dan's first cookbook, Any...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.
Venue

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

