Ok Boomer - 8e édition de la boum 80s

Blonde Venus
Sat, 27 Jan, 8:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Les soirées Ok Boomer ce sont des fêtes 80s de qualité avec absolument tout sauf de la daube ! Pas de « Gold », ni de « Début de soirée » ou autre « Emile et image » mais du "Blondie" du « Rita Mitsouko », du « Depeche mode »… de quoi te replonger dans la...

Tout public.
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
Lineup

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

