DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Les soirées Ok Boomer ce sont des fêtes 80s de qualité avec absolument tout sauf de la daube ! Pas de « Gold », ni de « Début de soirée » ou autre « Emile et image » mais du "Blondie" du « Rita Mitsouko », du « Depeche mode »… de quoi te replonger dans la...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.