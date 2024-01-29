DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Belgrave Listening Group #50 - SAULT Special

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 29 Jan, 7:00 pm
PlaybackLeeds
For the 50th edition of the Belgrave Listening Group we have something very special instore. Unless you have been living under a rock or had rocks in your ears, you will know about these records. Although what is interesting is not everyone knows just exac...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Belgrave Listening Group.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs