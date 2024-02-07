Top track

Forgive You

Supreme Standards: SRF | Mali Hayes + DJ

Amazing Grace
Wed, 7 Feb, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Supreme Standards comes from the team behind Love Supreme Jazz Festival, putting a spotlight on new, emerging and underground talent.

This month we welcome Mali Hayes described by Jamie Cullum as "a milder Jill Scott / Erykah Badu" and South London based...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amazing Grace.
Lineup

SRF, Mali Hayes

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

