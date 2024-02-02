Top track

On Being an Angel - Favorite Doll

Hooky, Melaina Kol, AL West

Chess Club
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
$20.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

On Being an Angel - Favorite Doll
About

Friday, February 2, 2024 - Catch Hooky, electronic indie/experimental two-piece on tour from Philadelphia, PA, with Melaina Kol and locals on being an angel and AL West at Chess Club.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Chess Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Melaina Kol

Venue

Chess Club

617 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

