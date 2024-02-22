Top track

And You're Wondering How a Top Floor Could Replace Heaven

City of Caterpillar

Songbyrd
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

20 years is a long time between records. Few people know that better than the members of City Of Caterpillar, who are about to release their second album two decades after their first.

When guitarist/vocalist Brandon Evans, guitarist Jeff Kane, drummer Ry...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

City of Caterpillar, Glassing

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

