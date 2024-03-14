Top track

Darius & Wayne Snow - EQUILIBRIUM

in the loft: Wayne Snow (Live)

Night Tales Loft
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17

About

There’s an undeniable warmth to Wayne Snow’s music, one that combines a contemporary take on the sun kissed, soulful vibes of his homeland in Nigeria with neo-soul, alternative pop, soultronica, and jazz.

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
Lineup

Kit Sebastian

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

