DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Animaux Formidables live | giovedisanto

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 1 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Animaux Formidables è un duo garage-fuzz-noise, percussioni e chitarra/voce, formatosi ad inizio 2022. L'idea è quella di dare sfogo ad un istinto viscerale, asciutto ed essenziale, calandosi nei panni di due personaggi con connotazioni animalesche, nutrit...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Animaux Formidables

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.