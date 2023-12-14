DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DIY Magazine's Class of 2024 Launch Party

Colours Hoxton
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:30 pm
Roll up, roll up! To celebrate the launch of DIY's Class of 2024 issue, we're putting on a big Christmas party featuring some of the hotly-tipped new artists you'll find inside the magazine.

First up: Nottingham country punks Divorce! Plus support from Sa...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by DIY.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sasha Assad , Divorce

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm

