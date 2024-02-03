Top track

Cirque Du Soul: Loughborough // Dimension

Loughborough Student Union
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyLeicester
£18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

After a SOLD OUT show in October we return to Loughborough and this time around we bring with us one of the biggest names in Drum and Bass, DIMENSION!!!

With a string of hits including Desire, Where Do We Go and his summer anthem DJ Turn It Up. Dimension...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Cirque Du Soul.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dimension

Venue

Loughborough Student Union

Loughborough Students Union, Ashby Road, Loughborough, England LE11 3TT, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 pm

