Top track

The Undercover Dream Lovers - Let Go

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Undercover Dream Lovers

Soda Bar
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$22.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Undercover Dream Lovers - Let Go
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda & Casbah.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Undercover Dream Lovers

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.