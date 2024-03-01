DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KIK

Antipode
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€27.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

L'histoire a démarré sur YouTube avec un titre dévoilé chaque semaine pendant plus d'un an. 500 000 abonnés et +130 millions de vues plus tard, aujourd’hui Kikesa parle déjà de son troisième opus attendu pour le 8 septembre prochain.

C’est à Nancy que Kik...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par 213 Productions (R-22-004590) en accord avec NOUEVA.

Lineup

Kik

Venue

Antipode

75 Av. Jules Maniez, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.