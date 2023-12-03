DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Vocal Flow sessions is a 90-minute workshop open to everybody, aiming to cultivate freedom, expression, connection, healing and JOY through group singing. Trained vocal coach and solo artist, Michelle Nova, will guide the group through a series of gentle e...
