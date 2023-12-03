DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vocal flow sessions led by Michelle Nova

Folklore Hoxton
Sun, 3 Dec, 2:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vocal Flow sessions is a 90-minute workshop open to everybody, aiming to cultivate freedom, expression, connection, healing and JOY through group singing. Trained vocal coach and solo artist, Michelle Nova, will guide the group through a series of gentle e...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open2:30 pm
150 capacity

