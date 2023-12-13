DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Andy James & Jon Cowherd 6tet x Jingle Bell Rock

SPAZIOPORTO
Wed, 13 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Andy James sta celebrando un anno incredibilmente emozionante di tour e registrazioni. Ha appena terminato un il suo quinto album intitolato "Shared Lives" che prende il nome da un fantastico brano originale scritto Bill Cunliffe, il suo direttore musicale...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

