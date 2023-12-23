Top track

Rampage & Friends Xmas Party

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rampage & Friends Xmas Party - join the Carnival legends & special guests and party to the best Hip Hop, Dancehall, Reggae, UKG, Afrobeats + more!

3 Rooms of Music & Live PA's, this wont be one to miss

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rampage Sound
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

4
Heartless Crew, Rampage Sound, Shola Ama and 4 more

Venue

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)

467 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

