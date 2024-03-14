Top track

Sons of Viljems + guests

Two Palms
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sons of Viljems have released 6 songs in 5 years so far. Let that sink in. In a world of relentless acceleration, Sons of Viljems dictate a slow pace. Instead of choosing bulk editing and standardisation, ­they chisel every song to the last detail. They le...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sons of Vilijems
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sons of Viljems

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

