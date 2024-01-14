DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

School of Rock 101

Brooklyn Music Kitchen
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 12:00 pm
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
School of Rock Brooklyn Presents: 5 rockin' bands. 1 epic show.

This event is all ages.
Presented by Brooklyn Music Kitchen.

School of Rock

Brooklyn Music Kitchen

177 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11205, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

