Speedy Wunderground Xmas Party

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10
About

Speedy Wunderground Xmas Party 2023

Streatham's finest label comes down the hill for an epic festive party with hot bands from the rOster and guest DJs.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

